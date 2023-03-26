The murder trial of a stepmom accused of killing her 11-year-old stepson in 2020 has started in Colorado.
Letecia Stauch, 39, is accused of killing her stepson, Gannon Stauch, in January 2020, after the 11-year-old was reported missing from the family’s Colorado Springs home.
Letecia Stauch faces first-degree murder, child abuse and tampering with evidence and a dead body, according to the El Paso County District Attorney’s Office and El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.
Gannon Stauch’s body was found in a suitcase in Pace, Florida by the Santa Rose County Sheriff’s Office in March 2020 — a 20-hour drive and more than 1,370 miles from California.
Police said Gannon Stauch was shot, stabbed 18 times and killed by his stepmom who originally dumped his body in a Colorado landfill and then transported his body to Florida during a February 2020 trip with her teenage daughter.
Stauch originally pleaded not guilty after first reporting her stepson missing and then telling police she was raped by a Hispanic man who abducted Gannon Stauch, according to police and prosecutors.
Letecia Stauch declined a police request for a medical exam after her sexual assault contention and later changed her plead to not guilty by reason of insanity.
The trial continues in Colorado Springs this week.