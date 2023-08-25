Belgrade police officers investigate a shooting on North Hoffman Street in 2020 involving David Jackson.
Belgrade police officers investigate a shooting in late November of 2020. The man arrested in that incident, David Jackson, has pleaded guilty to charges and could face 50 years prison
A former Belgrade resident who terrorized his North Hoffman neighborhood on Nov. 30, 2020 pleaded guilty Aug. 21 to numerous charges from that night.
David S. Jackson, 42, now of Butte, pleaded guilty to multiple charges of arson, criminal endangerment and assault on a police officer on Aug. 21 (Monday) before District Court Judge Peter Ohman.
Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings.
To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.