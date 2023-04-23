A North Carolina man who allegedly shot a six-year-old girl and her parents over a basketball rolling in his yard earlier this month was arrested in December for attacking his girlfriend with a sledgehammer, according to police and court records.
Robert Louis Singletary, 24, is accused of shooting the girl and her parents after a basketball rolled in his yard, according to the Gaston County Police.
The father — William James White — was in serious condition after being shot. His wife — Ashley Hildebrand — suffered a grazing gunshot wound and their young daughter was grazed in the cheek by one of the gullets, according to police and other reports.
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said April 20 that Singletary had turned himself in Tampa. He faces attempted first-degree murder, assault and gun charges in North Carolina.
Singletary allegedly attacked his 21-year-old girlfriend hitting her in the back of the head with a mini sledgehammer Dec. 2.
"During the investigation, the victim told officers that she was at Singletary’s apartment on Armstrong Park Road a few hours earlier and that he struck her in the back of the head with a mini sledgehammer. The victim said that after being struck, she immediately felt dizzy and disoriented and that she was bleeding profusely from the back of her head. The victim further stated that Singletary told her that she could not leave until she had cleaned up all the evidence from the assault. The victim complied with the Singletary’s demands and he allowed her to leave the apartment approximately two hours after the assault occurred," Gaston County Police said.
Singletary was out on bond when the alleged shooting over a basketball rolling into his yard occurred, according to court records and various reports.