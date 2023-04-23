Robert Louis Singletary

A North Carolina man who allegedly shot a six-year-old girl and her parents over a basketball rolling in his yard earlier this month was arrested in December for attacking his girlfriend with a sledgehammer, according to police and court records.

Robert Louis Singletary, 24, is accused of shooting the girl and her parents after a basketball rolled in his yard, according to the Gaston County Police.

