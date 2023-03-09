A 31-year-old married lunch lady in Connecticut has pleaded not guilty after being arrested for allegedly having sexual relations and exchanging explicit photos on social media with a 14-year-old middle school boy she met at school.
Andie Paige Rosafort, 31, pleaded not guilty to sexual assault and enticing a minor by computer charges in Danbury Superior Court,. She had previously turned herself into police after an arrest warrant was issued.
Police and prosecutors said Rosafort had an improper sexual interactions with the middle school student, identified in affidavits and reports as a 14-year-old boy. Rosafort worked a cafeteria worker at a middle school in for New Fairfield Public Schools.
The New Fairfield Police Department was contacted in January regarding the potential relationship and alleged inappropriate contact between between a staff member and an underage student.
According to Connecticut police, the student said he had been communicating with Rosafort on social media via private messages for several months including sexually explicit images. The middle school teen told police the explicit images sent by Rosafort were unsolicited, according to a release from the Connecticut State Police.
Police said the two had sexual relations in January after the school employee picked him up from a party. The teen claims they had “contact of a sexual nature” in Rosafort’s SUV.
Police detectives said they examined the student and Rosafort’s cellphones and social media accounts. They found “explicit content” investigators say was Rosafort on both of their phones and social media.
The school district has scheduled forum on internet safety for parents and students on March 13. The event, ironically, will be held in a school cafeteria at one of the district’s schools.