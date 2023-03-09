Andie Paige Rosafort

 Connecticut State Police

A 31-year-old married lunch lady in Connecticut has pleaded not guilty after being arrested for allegedly having sexual relations and exchanging explicit photos on social media with a 14-year-old middle school boy she met at school.

Andie Paige Rosafort, 31, pleaded not guilty to sexual assault and enticing a minor by computer charges in Danbury Superior Court,. She had previously turned herself into police after an arrest warrant was issued.

