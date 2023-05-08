Scam alert

Jury duty scams are being reported in Oregon, Montana, Florida, Texas, California and other states.

 Lake County Clerk of Courts & Comptroller

Police and court systems around the country are warning about fresh waves of telephone and online scams.

In Oregon, the state’s Judicial Department — which oversees state courts — said residents are getting text, phone calls and emails “threatening them with fines, prosecution, or jail time for failing to comply with jury service.”

