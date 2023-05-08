Police and court systems around the country are warning about fresh waves of telephone and online scams.
In Oregon, the state’s Judicial Department — which oversees state courts — said residents are getting text, phone calls and emails “threatening them with fines, prosecution, or jail time for failing to comply with jury service.”
The Oregon agency said scammers are demanding payments for fine for supposed missed jury summons.
Like other scams, the fraud rings try to get fine payments via prepaid gift or debit cards through codes given to them over the phone. Those types of payments are difficult to track and law enforcement agencies and court clerks say they never ask for payments over the phone — especially gift cards.
Jury cons are also being reported across the country by other law enforcement agencies.
Some scammers will impersonate law enforcement officers as part of jury duty and other frauds where they are seeking payments.
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office (north of Houston) reports scammers are using the names of actual deputies or detectives as part of their ruse.
Police in Napa, California, also said fraud rings are posing as a Napa County Sheriff’s Office deputy with the same scheme. They will tell local residents an arrest warrant will be issued for them unless they pay money for bail over the phone.
The Dickson County Sheriff’s Office near Charlotte, North Carolina, Clay County Sheriff’s Office in Florida near Jacksonville and St. Augustine and the Bozeman Police Department in Montana, also report jury duty swindles with threats of arrest and jail unless there are immediate payments made.
In Montana, BPD said imposters are claiming to be “Officer Joe Swanson” as part of their illegal hustle.