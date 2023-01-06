...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Visibility a quarter of a mile or less at times in dense
fog.
* WHERE...The Interstate 90 Corridor between Bozeman and Whitehall,
Helena Valley, Canyon Ferry Area, and Beaverhead and Western
Madison below 6000ft.
* WHEN...Until Noon MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Low visibility could cause hazardous driving conditions.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Frost may develop on road surfaces and cause
slippery spots, especially on bridges and overpasses.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
&&
Police in Florida are looking for the public’s help in locating a missing 13-year old girl who went missing Jan. 5.
The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office (north of Tampa) is looking for tips and information to help find Reagan Avery Mercado. The teen went missing in Brooksville at approximately 11:30 p.m. Thursday night, according to police.
“Reagan suffers from behavioral and medical conditions, for which medication is required. She does not have her medication with her,” according to HCSO.
Mercado is described as white, 5’3 and 96 pounds with blonde highlighted hair and brown eyes. “If you have seen, or know the current whereabouts of Reagan Mercado, please contact the Hernando County Sheriff's at 352-754-6830,” the agency said in its request for help.
Fifty miles south, police in Largo, Florida said they found a missing 12-year old. Nyla Seth was last seen on Dec. 30, according to police who issued a missing persons alert Thursday, Jan. 5.
Police said later that day that Seth — who also went by nicknames “Jordan” and “Kash” — had been found.