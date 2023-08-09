The Montana Highway Patrol is looking for Hollie Kittle and Gerald Lee Johnson. The state police agency said they are “persons of interest” in relations to fatal crash near Belgrade on Aug. 6.
Hollie Kittle
Gerald Lee Johnson
On Tuesday, the Montana Highway Patrol found the suspect truck it was looking for in a Sunday night Belgrade hit-and-run fatality on the Belgrade Frontage Road.
Now they are “actively looking for the two people”, Hollie Kittle and Gerald Lee Johnson, who were supposedly in the truck. Their names and photos are posted on the MHP Facebook page.
