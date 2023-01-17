Tiger power? Paw power? Whatever -- Tony the Tiger says "They're grrrrrreat!"
The Manhattan Police Department is replacing its shoulder patches with two new designs, the first revamp in longer than almost anyone can remember.
In fact, the shipment of patches just arrived Tuesday.
And the new designs came from local school kids, courtesy of a district-wide contest. "We had more than 90 entries," said School Resource Officer Detective Patrick Harris. "They really got behind it. There were a couple of really good ones; the one we liked the best was the one with the mountains."
This idea to update the patches, and have school kids design them, originally came from Officer Sean Thomlin.
The police department picked two designs, the winning design for the regular uniform patch, a mountain design came from Morgan, a high schooler. Middle schooler Chaya designed the winning patch for the School Resource Officer, an orange tiger paw. (Privacy rules from the police and school district dictate that only the students first names are being shared.)
"It was actually just an upgrade," explained Harris. The other patch had been around for years, and "we wanted to include the schools in the process. So, we had a lot of new hires, including myself. And the only patch we currently have is nothing exciting." (Ouch. The former patch, in use since 2018, was designed by current Manhattan Police Chief Dennis Hengel. "Everybody was pretty thrilled. The Chief, not super thrilled, since he drew the last one. But, he eventually got behind this," Harris joked. That old patch "was all words and no picture.")
Manhattan Officer Will Armstrong was the first local cop to wear the new patch -- but you had to go to Helena to see it.
Three weeks ago, the first batch came out with the "Tiger Orange" printed too light. Armstrong was on his way to Helena for the state Law Enforcement Academy, wore it anyway, since no one from Manhattan would be around to witness a too-pale orange hue.
All five Manhattan officers should be wearing the new patches by the end of the month, Harris said.
