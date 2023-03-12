A “Teacher of the Year” in California faces charges of having inappropriate sexual relations with underage students.
Jacquline Ma, 34, was arrested by National City police near San Diego and faces additional charges for an alleged “inappropriate relationship” with a former student.
The National City Police Department said its was contacted March 6 by a parent concerned their 13-year-old student was having a relationship with a former teacher. Ma, who won a teacher of the year honor for San Diego County in August, was arrested March 7.
The sixth-grade teacher was re-arrested Thursday on additional charges after making initial bail. She now faces 14 alleged offense related to sex with a minor under the age of 14, according to San Diego County Sheriff’s Office records.
Police have not released any details about the alleged 13-year-old victim, including their gender, in the alleged teacher sex case. Ma could not be reached for comment.
Ma was honored with a “Teacher of the Year” for spearheading “a schoolwide STEM improvement plan, bringing in outside organizations – including the Salk Institute, Scripps Institute of Oceanography, the Fleet Science Center, and the San Diego Zoo – and providing opportunities for students to interact with professionals doing the work to better visualize a path to a rewarding STEM career,” according to the San Diego County Office of Education.