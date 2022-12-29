A police officer in Florida was fired Tuesday, Dec. 27, after dragging an uncooperative homeless woman across parking lot when being booked during an arrest in November.
The Tampa Police Department said Gregory Damon had been employed by the law enforcement agency as a patrol officer since August 2016.
An internal investigation said Damon violated a number department policies related to incident in November at family health center involving a woman who was sleeping outside the property and refused to leave. The woman had previously been warned about trespassing and was arrested Nov. 17 by Damon.
“Upon arrival at the Orient Road Jail, the individual refused to exit the patrol vehicle and walk into central booking, instead yelling at the officer 'I want you to drag me!' Damon took the individual by the arm, dragging her from the vehicle to the entrance of the jail where he then buzzed the door entrance, prompting two deputies to come outside and assist with raising the individual from the ground and beginning the jail intake process,” TPD said in a statement on the arrest. “The individual was uninjured during the incident. Throughout the incident, the female repeatedly used vulgar and obscene language. Rather than remaining professional, Damon himself made rude and derogatory comments to the arrestee.”
An internal police investigation into the incident was started in November and Damon was fired Tuesday.
Surveillance and body-worn camera video were both used in the inquiry and were released also released by police.