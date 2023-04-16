The front door of a New Mexico home where police had responded to the wrong address and ended up shooting and killing Robert Dotson, 52, when he opened the door armed with a handgun. Police were suppose to go to a different address on the same street.
Warning: Some of the images and content of the police shooting video may be disturbing to some viewers.
Police in Farmington, New Mexico, have released video footage of officers responding to the wrong address and fatally shooting a man who answered the door armed with a firearm on April 5.
The Farmington Police Department released officer camera footage as well as 911 calls and other information related to their killing of Robert Dotson, 52. The New Mexico State Police is investigating the fatal police shooting which happened after local police officers mistakingly responded to 5305 Valley View Avenue instead of 5308 Valley View Avenue for a domestic violence call.
Dotson was killed by police in the shooting which happened at approximately 11:30 p.m. in the small New Mexico town near the Colorado border.
"After the initial shooting, Mr. Dotson’s wife, also armed with a handgun, fired from the doorway of the residence. Once again, officer(s) fired. Once she realized that the individuals outside the residence were officers, she put the gun down and complied with the officer’s commands," according to a statement from New Mexico State Police.
Farmington Police Chief Steve Hebbe previously released a video statement on April 6 on the incident. The names of the officers involved in the deadly shooting and wrong address response have not been released by local or state police.