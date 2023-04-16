Police shooting

The front door of a New Mexico home where police had responded to the wrong address and ended up shooting and killing Robert Dotson, 52, when he opened the door armed with a handgun. Police were suppose to go to a different address on the same street.

 FPD

Warning: Some of the images and content of the police shooting video may be disturbing to some viewers.

Police in Farmington, New Mexico, have released video footage of officers responding to the wrong address and fatally shooting a man who answered the door armed with a firearm on  April 5.

