...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON FRIDAY TO NOON MDT
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 3 to
7 inches across lower elevations and 8 to 16 inches in the
mountains.
* WHERE...Big Belt, Bridger and Castle Mountains, Gallatin Valley,
Gallatin and Madison County Mountains and Centennial Mountains,
Madison River Valley and Ruby Mountains and Southern Beaverhead
Mountains.
* WHEN...From Noon Friday to Noon MDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Travel will very difficult and tire chains may be
required for some vehicles. Those in the backcountry should ensure
they have appropriate knowledge and gear and may want to consider
alternate plans. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday
evening commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Melting snow during the day on roadways will
freeze up overnight as snow continues and temperatures fall below
freezing, leading to icy conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website.
To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young
livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then
Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock.
The devil mask worn by Michaal Rudman, according to Tampa police.
A former pro wrestler turned bouncer disarmed a 320-pound, Florida man wearing a devil mask and the words “kill” and “darkk one” etched on his arms who brought a gun to a strip club in Tampa on Sunday, March 19.
According to Tampa police, Michael Rudman, 44, arrived at 1:15 a.m. at the Mons Venus strip club on Dale Mabry Highway.
“Rudman exited his vehicle, wearing a red and black devil mask and the words ‘kill’ and ‘darkk one’ on his arms. He walked toward the entrance of the venue with a firearm in one hand and a flashlight in the other,” according to the Tampa Police Department.
“Upon seeing the firearm, a security guard at the venue engaged the suspect and knocked the weapon out of his hand. During the incident, a single round from the suspect's gun struck the front door of the venue. No one was injured inside the venue. One of the three security guards involved suffered minor injuries because of the altercation that ensued with Rudman,” TPD said in a statement.
Rudman, who lives in Largo also had “two fully loaded magazines in his pocket” and faces weapons and aggravated assault charges, according to police. He had previously visited the club but police are still not sure of his motive for the potential mass shooting.
"There is no question that the security guards who disarmed this suspect saved dozens of lives through their heroic acts, and I am thankful that our officers were able to take this individual into custody before he had the chance to carry out whatever he had planned," said Interim Chief Lee Bercaw. "We will continue to actively and thoroughly investigate this case to get a better understanding of what led up to this thwarted incident."
WTVT Fox 13 in Tampa identified Manny Resto, 55, as the bouncer who led the effort to stop the Pinellas County man from entering the club with the gun. Resto is a former professional wrestler. Hillsborough County jail records list Rudman as 6’3 tall and weighing 320 pounds.