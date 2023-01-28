...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MST
TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations up to two inches.
Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE...Meagher County Valleys, Gallatin Valley and Madison River
Valley.
* WHEN...Until Midnight MST tonight.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing and
drifting snow could significantly reduce visibility.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Gusty northerly winds could also cause areas
of reduced visibility in blowing and drifting snow through
Saturday afternoon.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website.
To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young
livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then
Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock.
&&
Weather Alert
...AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING...
The National Weather Service in Great Falls has issued an Airport
Weather Warning for...
Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport /BZN/
The following weather hazards are expected:
Snow with visibility of 1/2 mile or less.
Until 1145 AM MST.
Any periods of visibility of 1/2 mile or less will be brief.
LAT...LON 4576 11117 4579 11117 4579 11113 4576 11113
The image from video released on Jan. 27, 2023, by the City of Memphis, shows Tyre Nichols leaning against a car after a brutal attack by five Memphis police officers on Jan. 7, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn. Nichols died on Jan. 10. The five officers have since been fired and charged with second-degree murder and other offenses. (City of Memphis via AP)
The city of Memphis has released videos of the beating of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols after a traffic stop Jan. 7. He later died from his injuries on Jan. 10.
Five Memphis Police Department officers have been indicted on second-degree murder and other charges. The videos show police pulling over Nichols, his attempted escape and then an interaction that turned aggressive then violent and then eventually deadly.