Memphis Police Force Investigation

The image from video released on Jan. 27, 2023, by the City of Memphis, shows Tyre Nichols leaning against a car after a brutal attack by five Memphis police officers on Jan. 7, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn. Nichols died on Jan. 10. The five officers have since been fired and charged with second-degree murder and other offenses. (City of Memphis via AP)

 City of Memphis via AP

The city of Memphis has released videos of the beating of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols after a traffic stop Jan. 7. He later died from his injuries on Jan. 10.

Five Memphis Police Department officers have been indicted on second-degree murder and other charges. The videos show police pulling over Nichols, his attempted escape and then an interaction that turned aggressive then violent and then eventually deadly.

Tags

Recommended for you