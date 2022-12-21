...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 55
below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of central and southwest Montana.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Exposed skin may become quickly frostbitten or frozen.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Minimum temperatures of 30 below to 40 below
zero expected tonight with isolated colder readings possible.
Weather Alert
...AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING...
The National Weather Service in Great Falls has issued an Airport
Weather Warning for...
Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport /BZN/
The following weather hazards are expected:
Temperatures of -25F or less.
Temperatures are expected to fall to -25F by 5pm, Wednesday
afternoon, and to continue at -25F or less into Thursday morning.
Until 745 AM MST Thursday.
LAT...LON 4576 11117 4579 11117 4579 11113 4576 11113
Afghan evacuee brought to U.S. deported after conviction for molesting girl
An Afghan man who was evacuated to the U.S. in 2021 after the Biden administration withdrew American troops has been deported after being convicted of sexually abusing a 3-year-old girl.
The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency (ICE) said Tariq Mohammad Intezar, 25, entered the country from Afghanistan on Sept. 8, 2021.
He was among the thousands of Afghan nationals evacuated out of Afghanistan with the U.S. pulling out of its 20-year war and occupation zone and the Islamist Taliban coming to power after the quick collapse of the U.S.-backed government and military.
In January, Intexar was convicted of abusive sexual contact in Virginia where a federal judge sentenced him to 12 months and one day of federal incarceration, according to ICE.
Intezar was serving his time for the child sexual abuse conviction at “a Federal Bureau of Prisons’ low-security correctional institution” in Pennsylvania when the deportation efforts began, according to release from ICE.
The Afghan man was detained by federal authorities in July 2022 and a federal immigration judge order him deported in September. Intezar was flown from New York to Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates.
The U.S. Department of Justice announced in January that the man — then identified as Mohammed Tariq — had been convicted “abusive sexual contact with a 3-year-old girl.”
The Justice Department release said both Tariq and the young girl were housed as at U.S. camp for Afghan refugees at the Marine Corps Base Quantico in Virginia.
“United States Marines observed the defendant inappropriately touching the victim over her clothing, on her chest, genitals, and buttocks. The victim and Tariq were unrelated, however, both Tariq and the victim and her family had recently been evacuated from Afghanistan and brought to the United States,” the DOJ release said.
At the time, the Justice Department said Mohammad Tariq could have faced life in prison for molesting the young girl.