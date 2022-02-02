BOZEMAN – Max Baucus, who was Montana’s longest-serving U.S. senator as well as a former U.S. ambassador to China, will speak about his career in public service at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 3, in Inspiration Hall in Norm Asbjornson Hall on the campus of Montana State University.
Baucus will be interviewed by Brianne Rogers of Bozeman, who is a member of the Montana Board of Regents. Rogers served on Baucus’ staff for a decade. The event, which is part of the Honors Presents series offered by the MSU Honors College, is free and open to the public.
Baucus served as a U.S. senator from Montana from 1978 to 2014, making him the longest-serving senator in Montana history. While the chairman of the Senate Committee on Finance, he played an influential role in the debate over health care reform in the United States. President Barack Obama appointed Baucus as the 11th U.S. ambassador to China, a position he held from 2014 until 2017. Previously, he served as the representative in the U.S. House of Representatives from 1975 to 1978. Baucus is retired and living in Bozeman.
Rogers spent 10 years on Baucus’ U.S. Senate staff, including serving as his field director in Bozeman from 2009 to 2011. A native of Bozeman, Rogers was appointed to the Montana Board of Regents in 2018.