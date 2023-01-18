The Belgrade City Council has scheduled a special public council meeting Jan. 26 to sneak in under the legal deadline to get a $49 million bond issue on the May ballot.

At issue is a city Park and Recreation District, which will include Belgrade's first city pool, a city trail system, and if the chatter at city council meetings comes true, maybe even a Belgrade dog park. At the meeting, the council will formally adopt a resolution for a regional Parks and Recreation District.

