The Belgrade City Council has scheduled a special public council meeting Jan. 26 to sneak in under the legal deadline to get a $49 million bond issue on the May ballot.
At issue is a city Park and Recreation District, which will include Belgrade's first city pool, a city trail system, and if the chatter at city council meetings comes true, maybe even a Belgrade dog park. At the meeting, the council will formally adopt a resolution for a regional Parks and Recreation District.
"We want the public's input," said Belgrade Mayor Russ Nelson.
Last June, the Aquatics Center's Board of Directors asked the city if it might be interested in taking over the project — "and the city agreed," said Board Director Jessi McCloud.
Generations of local farm kids who learned to swim in irrigation ditches might now learn to swim like city kids — in a pool.
Earlier, McCloud bemoaned to the Belgrade News that "there's nothing for families to do around here. We lost the go-karts, and the Arcade during the (COVID) pandemic. Ideally, we'll team up with the city, creating a Parks and Recreation Department. Potentially, we could have our own summer rec programs. We are excited to work with the city."
McCloud also mentioned that they were working with private donors, "taking some of the burden off taxpayers."
The Gallatin County Commission is also a partner in this project, and its companion meeting is Jan. 24. This week, Belgrade mayor Russ Nelson said that meeting "will be the same thing (as ours) and just presenting the final (legal) language." That meeting will not be in the regular County commission meeting room, but in the Ag Room, he said.
Belgrade's Jan. 26 council meeting is specifically scheduled to meet the legal time requirements to have the ballot language ready by Feb. 6, to formally get on the May ballot.
Last fall, McCloud said their ideal wish list was "Something that works for all ages. That would include a pool complex that can be used for kids, kayak instruction, SCUBA training, a therapy pool, and a swimming pool that could be used by the high school swim team.
The potential bond election and what this project's $49 million price tag might add to the generic Belgrade resident's tax bill were not discussed Tuesday. It would be a regular pass-fail election, Nelson added.