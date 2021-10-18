NAME: Kristine Menicucci
AGE: 70
OCCUPATION: Retired Belgrade intermediate schoolteacher
FAMILY: Spouse (Joe Menicucci, deceased); son and daughter-in-law, Belgrade
WHY ARE YOU RUNNING?
I believe in this community, and I believe that the citizens of Belgrade and I can successfully continue to manage sustainable growth together. I want to continue the legacy of working as a team with council members, the mayor and city manager to act in the best interest of Belgrade. Personally, I feel that you find your own individual fulfillment in the success of the community as a whole. That’s why I serve.
WHAT PARTICULAR SKILLS, QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE WOULD YOU BRING TO THE JOB?
I am uniquely qualified to continue as your Ward 2 Councilor.
A) I have served on the council, without pay, for the past eight years. I was appointed deputy mayor for two of those years. I have worked through eight city budgets, including the establishment of impact fees, which have been proven to be fiscally responsible while meeting the needs of a growing community. With the council, I have interviewed and hired two city managers. Most significantly, I have shown nothing but respect and admiration for our police; some officers were my students, and others were parents of children of whom I have taught. My fellow council members and I have always provided for our police department. The police budget is a large part of the general fund; this year we approved a 22.3 percent increase in their budget, including four new officer positions to keep up with growth. We are proud and thankful for our women and men in blue.
B) I served as a Belgrade Community Library trustee for four years, three of those as vice chair.
C) I am a member and treasurer for the Belgrade Community Library Foundation, which led a successful capital campaign to build a new Library/Community Center. As treasurer, I am responsible for managing over $2 million in private donations and grant monies. My duties include receiving monetary donations, completing documents for banking, our CPA, the city auditor, and the commissioner of Political Practices, as well as monthly reports to the board. Each transaction for the Foundation requires double signatures on all documentation as oversight.
D) I served for four years as one of the first members of the Planning Coordinating Committee which generated the Triangle Growth Plan adopted by Belgrade and Bozeman city councils and Gallatin County Commission. As a city councilor, I have participated and approved the Belgrade City Growth, Transportation, Parks and Recreation, and Downtown Urban Renewal/TIF District plans
E) I serve on two city of Belgrade revolving loan committees, working with the Prospera Business Network and Northern Rocky Mountain Economic Development District to approve loans and/or grants supporting development of new and growing businesses in the Belgrade area. These revolving loan funds have successfully financed many hundreds of thousands of dollars in local economic development over the past 30 years.
F) I am president of Big Sky Retired Educators, one of 10 units throughout Montana whose motto is “to Serve, not to be served.”
IN YOUR VIEW, WHAT ARE THE MOST PRESSING ISSUES FACING THE CITY?
Obviously, the impact of growth and the ability to meet the needs of a growing community. It is also important that we welcome those who choose to live here and retain our sense of place and community.
WHAT ARE YOUR GOALS IF ELECTED?
• Adequately maintain city services and attract new employees through competitive wages and benefits.
• Absorb the Senior Center into the city, as has been discussed over the last two years. $30,000 was earmarked this year for the center.
• Continue discussions with DNRC to approve the request by the school district and city to allow the Aquatic Center to build at Menicucci Park. The city and school board approved the location last November.
TELL US ONE FUN FACT ABOUT YOURSELF
I LOVE dogs, building butterfly and bee gardens, attracting songbirds, and fly fishing.