The Sept. 19 Belgrade City Council meeting was a short one — adjourning by 8:05 p.m.
In that short time it quickly dispatched with a handful of items, including
• Changing the city code to allow auto body shops in the Business Park District. Specifically, Belterra Partners applied to open a shop at 1172 Happy Lane at the old Christian City Church (C3) property.
Auto body shops join the already-permitted conditional uses of assisted living facilities, banks, churches, daycare, health spas and trade schools.
• Renewing the city’s lease with DISH TV. The council approved a five year lease (starting April 1, 2023) of $1,800 a month. DISH TV is using a water tower on Yukon Lane for its antenna facilities. According to the 11-page lease agreement, the lease automatically renews for five successive terms of five years each. The rent automatically increases 3% on the anniversary of each new lease term.
Leasing to DISH TV was quite a controversy in Manhattan, and was in May voted down by its town council.
In Manhattan, the company had proposed eventually placing up to six antennae on the tower and had offered Manhattan a 15-year lease of $3,000 a month, said Mayor Glen Clements.
“I was in favor of it,” Clements admitted. “They wanted to give the town money. Now, they can still build their tower here, but we won’t get the money and we won’t be able to control what they do.”
Over the course of the lease, Manhattan would have been paid $378,000.
• Sent a support letter to U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg regarding a grant application from the state for an Urban Renewal project that will enhance Jackrabbit Lane and Main Street.
• Sent a letter of support to the state regarding Belgrade’s support of rehabbing the Colorado Apartments. It’s an HRDC subsidized apartment complex for senior citizens. The letter stated that there are 17 subsidized apartment buildings in Belgrade and Bozeman, with not a single vacancy, and long waiting lists.
Speaking of controversy, City Planner Jason Karp told the Belgrade News that the city’s fireworks ordinance is planned as an agenda item for the Oct. 3 city council meeting, as to the possibility of changes to the city fireworks ordinance.
Karp said that sidewalk variance requests will no longer go before the city council, but directly to the city manager, Any appeal of the manager’s decision will be heard by the Board of Adjustment. The council will no longer require a payment-in-lieu-of sidewalks.