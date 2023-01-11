U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., speaks during an interview with the Associated Press at her office in the Jackson Heights neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York. The progressive lawmaker has voiced concerns about gas stoves as the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission and state of New York eye bans. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Democrats (including the Biden administration), environmental groups and progressive states and cities are eyeing bans on gas stoves and natural gas heating. (AP Photo/Thomas Kienzle, File)
The U.S. government could look at new regulations, restrictions and outright bans on gas stoves.
Rich Trumka Jr, a commissioner with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commissioner, said during a webinar last month the federal government should look at banning the gas stoves citing their emissions and potential health impacts.
“They’re in the center for your home’s gathering place and yet they can omit toxic chemicals — things like nitrogen dioxide and fine particulate matter,” Trumka said during a webinar hosted by the U.S Public Interest Research Group
Gas stoves make up 40% of the home kitchen stoves in the U.S. They are also the centerpiece of many commercial and restaurant kitchens.
Trumka said emissions from gas stoves raise health concerns for children, the elderly and those with respiratory and other health problems.
“That’s why I we need to be talking about regulating gas stoves, whether that’s drastically improving emissions or banning gas stoves entirely,” Trumka told the progressive environmental and consumer advocacy group. “And I think we ought to keep that possibility of a ban in mind as you follow along. Because it is a powerful tool in our tool box and it’s a real possibility.”
The federal agency will ask for public feedback on a potential gas stove ban in March, Trumka said.
The idea of regulating, restricting or banning gas stoves also has support from some Democratic lawmakers.
“Did you know that ongoing exposure to NO2 from gas stoves is linked to reduced cognitive performance,” said U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, a Democrat, also wants her state to look at banning natural gas heating and appliances in new buildings.
Potential gas stove bans face opposition from Republicans as well as some moderate Democrats and restaurant industry reliant on them for fast, high-temperature cooking.
“Over 40 million American households use gas stoves,” said U.S. Rep. Gary Palmer, R-Alabama in a social media statement. “This type of power should never have been given to unelected bureaucrats and it is time for it to end.”
Trumka did try to clarify his remarks Jan. 9 saying potential gas stove bans would apply to new products.
“To be clear, CPSC isn't coming for anyone's gas stoves. Regulations apply to new products. For Americans who choose to switch from gas to electric, there is support available — Congress passed the Inflation Reduction Act which includes a $840 rebate,” the Biden appointee to the consumer agency said.
Some other CPSC commissioners, including chairman Alex Hoehn-Saric, said they are not looking for a gas stove ban. "I am not looking to ban gas stoves and the USCPSC has no proceeding to do so," Hoehn-Saric said in a statement.
Still, there is plenty of pushback.
“This is a recipe for disaster,” said U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-West Virginia. “The federal government has no business telling American families how to cook their dinner. I can tell you the last thing that would ever leave my house is the gas stove that we cook on.”
Andrew Gruel, a chef and restaurant owner in California, challenges contentions that gas stoves are tied to increases in asthma and other health detriments.
“We have used gas stoves for hundreds of years. There is no correlation between an increase in childhood asthma and their use. This is an overreach based on a subjective hypothesis from a bad study. More fodder in the war on gas that will hurt low-income homes and small biz,” he said on social media.