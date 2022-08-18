Sidewalks came up again Monday night at the Belgrade City Council. In July the council had voted against its own precedents and refused to grant two variances to homeowners with no other sidewalks in their neighborhoods. The incident came to be known as the “sidewalk to nowhere” policy.
That agenda item took 20 minutes. Mayor Russ Nelson pointed out a problem with the current proposed system, that would have residents pay 125-150% of the cost of the sidewalk into a fund. However, there could be instances where the city could come back later and ask residents to still pay for their sidewalks, or another variance.
“Why would I pay twice,” Nelson questioned.
City Manager Neil Cardwell explained that that scenario “was the least likely for a sidewalk,” but “yes, potentially (you) could pay twice.”
Nelson continued that “I pay and it goes into a fund. Would you go into that fund, and build an SID (Special Improvement District) in another part of town?”
He was told that yes, the fund could be spent wherever it was needed most, and not necessarily on the properties that had paid for the variance.
“That doesn’t make sense to me,” said Nelson.
Cardwell offered that city staff “could be creative, if it makes sense on this variance” such as mitigating circumstances for a waiver protest.
“That’s what most of us want to hang our hat on,” Nelson said.
Sidewalk issues usually come down to storm drains, said council member Kris Mennicucci “and it’s a matter of walkability in a neighborhood.” And it’s usually pushed on onto the developers, added council member Jim Simon.
“It makes no sense to me to take money from people for something down the road,” Nelson continued. “I know we want to get sidewalks in ... but people coughing up money when we don’t know where it’s spent?”
On another agenda item, Planning Director Jason Karp mentioned that the Four Graces property added another 278 acres annexed into the city, and that over the years “thousands of acres” had been annexed into the city. The council voted 5-0 to approve the particular annexation plan.
In another item, Karp said the lighting district for Bridger Heights should “be put in all at once, and they usually try to install late fall” Karp said it should be installed then or late spring. That was approved 5-0.
And on an addition agenda item, Karp segued into a report from Wayne Freeman.
“We’re a First Class city now. We need to do a better job of planning,” he said. “Where do our water pipes go? Sewer pipes? Water plans. Growth plans. “
The city has had a local company look into the totality of Belgrade’s various systems, and report back. Freeman said he worked in Colorado, Wyoming, Texas., “and Belgrade is not unlike a lot of other cities. What you have here is an antiquated system.”
He had put together a report, “an extensive document, what we call a guiding document. And it’s not a lot of easy reading. An example: your water and sewer system doesn’t match up. The map are terrible.”
Cardwell mentioned that this could be done with a city master plan, “for $500,000.”
“Transportation, water, waste water. The key is to get started right away. And it will take two or three years to get started,” he said.
Cardwell added that the new city waste water treatment plant “is already well above 90 percent capacity.” Mennicucci joked that it was “not long to bask in our glory (of a new treatment plant). Thirty-five seconds?”
Finally, by mid-September the council will have installed the system to broadcast city council meetings, and the Oct. 3 meeting is slated to be the first broadcast.
“It will change the way the agenda (physically) looks. We are leaving the paper era,” Cardwell claimed. “We have an option to go fully digital.”
Cardwell suggested the city buy iPads for all council members. With the new system, residents can view the meetings, but will still have to attend in person to interact with the council.
Finally, Bird Scooters pulled out of Belgrade and gave up on a possible scooter business in town; the HRDC gave up on it’s low-income housing proposal at the Airport Plaza; and Eden is going forward with building another hotel in that complex.
On Monday Aug. 22 the council is holding a public workshop on possible changes to the city’s fireworks ordinance, making them illegal within Belgrade proper. That is at 6 p.m. at the high school auditorium.