Belgrade City Councilwoman Martha Sellers, 59, abruptly resigned at the end of Tuesday's city council meeting.
"This is my last meeting,' she announced just seconds before the Jan. 17 meeting concluded.
On her way out of the council chambers she briefly hugged Police Chief Dustin Lensing, and then immediately drove away.
Sellers represented Belgrade's Third Ward, and had run unopposed for her seat in the November 2021 election. "I've chosen to step down from the council," she said. Sellers declined to give details regarding her decision.
Belgrade Mayor Russ Nelson admitted he'd known of her impending resignation a few days ahead of her announcement. Now, the council has 60 days to appoint someone to her seat. Potential candidates need to reside in Belgrade's Ward 3, and send a letter to the council, regarding their desire to be appointed to fill Seller's seat, he said.
In an October 2021 candidate interview with the Belgrade News, she said she wanted to run because "I have the time, energy and life experience to give back to my community and I wanted to do it in a local, nonpartisan way."
She said that "safe, efficient transportation ... and encouraging more business growth, especially for small, local businesses" were a few of what she thought were the most pressing issues facing Belgrade.
Sellers is development manager for Belgrade's Montana Wilderness School. She's a Minnesota native who spent four years working at Yellowstone National Park, and relocated to Belgrade in 1998.