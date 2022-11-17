WASHINGTON, D.C. — Senate Republicans elected their leadership team for the 118th Congress on Wednesday. Sen. Steve Daines (R-Mont.) was elected to serve as Chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC). The NRSC is the official campaign organization for Senate Republicans, and its mission is to support and elect Republican Senators and Republican Senate candidates nationwide.

“I’m honored that my colleagues elected me to serve as NRSC Chairman. We are going to fight for every seat and work hard to build a lasting Senate Republican Majority,” Daines said. “The choice for Americans in 2024 will be clear: a Republican Party that will secure a stronger, brighter future for America and a Democrat Party that will take our country further down a path toward socialism. We will aggressively hold Senate Democrat candidates accountable for being out of touch with their constituents and giving unwavering support of Joe Biden’s radical and woke agenda that has led to rising prices, an energy catastrophe and a southern border crisis that is hurting every state across America.”

