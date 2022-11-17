...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST TODAY...
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM MST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, blowing snow. Any
additional snow accumulations will be less than 1 inch. For the
Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills
as low as 25 below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of central and southwest Montana.
* WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until Noon MST today. For
the Wind Chill Advisory, from Midnight tonight to 9 AM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on reduced visibility in blowing snow. The
dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin
in as little as 30 minutes. Hypothermia is possible if precautions
are not taken.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road
Report website.
&&
Weather Alert
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST TODAY...
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM MST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, blowing snow. Any
additional snow accumulations will be less than 1 inch. For the
Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills
as low as 25 below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of central and southwest Montana.
* WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until Noon MST today. For
the Wind Chill Advisory, from Midnight tonight to 9 AM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on reduced visibility in blowing snow. The
dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin
in as little as 30 minutes. Hypothermia is possible if precautions
are not taken.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road
Report website.
&&
Daines elected chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Senate Republicans elected their leadership team for the 118th Congress on Wednesday. Sen. Steve Daines (R-Mont.) was elected to serve as Chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC). The NRSC is the official campaign organization for Senate Republicans, and its mission is to support and elect Republican Senators and Republican Senate candidates nationwide.
“I’m honored that my colleagues elected me to serve as NRSC Chairman. We are going to fight for every seat and work hard to build a lasting Senate Republican Majority,” Daines said. “The choice for Americans in 2024 will be clear: a Republican Party that will secure a stronger, brighter future for America and a Democrat Party that will take our country further down a path toward socialism. We will aggressively hold Senate Democrat candidates accountable for being out of touch with their constituents and giving unwavering support of Joe Biden’s radical and woke agenda that has led to rising prices, an energy catastrophe and a southern border crisis that is hurting every state across America.”
“Steve Daines and I were elected together and since then I’ve considered him a close friend and strong ally. Steve’s been successful when faced with tough campaigns, and he’s always been a friend and colleague you can count on when you need help," Sen. Dan Sullivan said. "I’m confident Steve is the right man to hold Democrats accountable for their harmful policies that have led to crippling inflation, high energy prices, and a crisis at the southern border that hurts every community in America."
“I am proud to support my friend and colleague Steve Daines for Chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee," Sen. Tim Scott said. "He represents the best of what our great nation has to offer and is relentless in working hard to broaden economic opportunities for our families. I'm confident that strong campaigns and quality candidates can win no matter the state. If we hope to expand our pro-growth message and build a robust infrastructure to ensure all of our candidates can win, the choice is Steve Daines."
Democrats are defending 23 seats to the GOP’s 10 in the 2024 election cycle. Many Democrat incumbents standing for reelection represent purple and red states.