When Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed a joint session of the United States Congress, commentator Tucker Carlson was outraged, purely outraged. “As far as we know, no one’s ever addressed the United States Congress in a sweatshirt before, but they love him much more than they

love you,” he fumed. This from a man who promotes “testicle tanning” (Tucker Carlson Originals, April 2022) as a means of restoring testosterone levels and hence masculinity for American men. Which, no offense to those who think otherwise, is the equivalent of treating of infectious diseases by drinking bleach. Actually, I guess it’s the opposite, bleach lightens the insides and tanning darkens the outsides.

