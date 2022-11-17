Cromwell

Democratic Gallatin County attorney candidate Audrey Cromwell speaks at a rally on Nov. 6 at Story Mansion.

 Rachel Leathe/Bozeman Daily Chronicle

The final batch of ballots in Gallatin County were tallied Monday, and a close race for county attorney has been decided.

The Gallatin County Elections Office completed the count of provisional and resolution ballots around 7 p.m. Monday night. Local attorney Audrey Cromwell maintained her lead over Republican incumbent Marty Lambert, according to the unofficial final results.

