...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST TODAY...
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM MST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, blowing snow. Any
additional snow accumulations will be less than 1 inch. For the
Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills
as low as 25 below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of central and southwest Montana.
* WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until Noon MST today. For
the Wind Chill Advisory, from Midnight tonight to 9 AM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on reduced visibility in blowing snow. The
dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin
in as little as 30 minutes. Hypothermia is possible if precautions
are not taken.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road
Report website.
&&
Democratic Gallatin County attorney candidate Audrey Cromwell speaks at a rally on Nov. 6 at Story Mansion.
The final batch of ballots in Gallatin County were tallied Monday, and a close race for county attorney has been decided.
The Gallatin County Elections Office completed the count of provisional and resolution ballots around 7 p.m. Monday night. Local attorney Audrey Cromwell maintained her lead over Republican incumbent Marty Lambert, according to the unofficial final results.
When the count finished late last week, Cromwell had a slim 406 vote lead. That lead grew to 660 votes, or 51% of the vote, after provisional and resolution ballots were tallied. The lead puts the race beyond recount parameters outlined in state law.
Cromwell said that she felt energized and ready to take the office, and was thankful to voters entrusting her with the position.
One of the first things Cromwell intends to do when she takes office is to increase the amount of attorneys on staff at the office.
“I think that there’s a myriad of ways that we can attack this problem,” Cromwell said.
She said that there have been experienced prosecutors that have reached out to possibly take a full-time or part-time position at the county attorney’s office. Cromwell said she would pursue grant funding to hire more attorneys, too.
Another route could be working with the University of Montana’s School of Law to recruit third-year law students entering clinicals.
Cromwell said that those students spread throughout county attorney’s offices around the state during the summer, and would get courtroom experience under the supervision of a deputy county attorney.
She’s also working on expanding drug courts in the county, and hopes to add a felony drug court.
Before Cromwell takes office, she will have to divest from her law firm, according to the Montana County Attorneys’ Association. Cromwell said that she is working on divesting from her firm and hopes to wrap up the process this month.
Cromwell will not take office until early January. Until then, Lambert said that he will continue working to the end of his tenure.
Lambert was first appointed to the position in 1997. Including time spent as a deputy county attorney, Lambert has worked in the office for 39 years.
“It’s very important work, there’s no greater honor as a lawyer than to represent the people of Montana,” Lambert said.
Lambert lauded his deputy county attorneys and administrative staff, adding that the people the office serves are fortunate to have “outstanding deputies.”
“That’s who really gets the work done… it’s the deputies,” Lambert said.
The pair plan to meet and iron out a transition plan for Cromwell to take over in December.
Monday’s provisional ballot count also solidified the results in two other tight local races, one for county superintendent of schools and the other for county treasurer.
John Nielson, a Democrat, held onto his lead in the race for superintendent. Nielson defeated incumbent Matthew Henry, a Republican, with 51% of the vote.
Maureen Horton, a Republican, bested Democratic opponent Charli Heavrin in the race for county treasurer. Horton had 51% of the vote.
Ballot counting may be complete, but the results are still unofficial. A canvass of the election on Nov. 21 will finalize the election results.