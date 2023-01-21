The FBI searched U.S. President Joe Biden’s home in Delaware for more than 12 hours on Saturday.
Federal agents uncovered more classified materials at Biden’s home in Wilmington, Delaware during a search that was accompanied by the president’s attorneys and ran from 9:45 a.m. to 10:30 p.m., according to the Associated Press.
Biden is spending the weekend at another home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.
“The documents taken by the FBI spanned Biden's time in the Senate and the vice presidency, while the notes dated to his time as vice president”, said Bob Bauer, the president’s personal lawyer, per AP.
The U.S. Justice Department has named a special counsel to investigate classified documents found at Biden’s Wilmington home — including in the garage where the president also keeps a Corvette.
Additional secret U.S. documents dating back to Biden’s time as U.S. vice president from 2009 to 2017 were found at the University of Pennsylvania’s Penn Biden Center in Washington.
The first set of classified materials were uncovered in early November — before the midterm elections — but they were not disclosed until CBS News broke a story on the matter earlier this month. The White House also did not immediately confirm a second set of documents found in December when talking about the first discovery.
House Republicans have also promised investigation into Biden’s possession of classified documents from the Obama administration and potentially his 30-year U.S. Senate tenure.
The Saturday search and Saturday night disclosure by Biden's attorneys are the latest twists in document scandals impacting the current and previous U.S. presidents.
The FBI raided former President Donald Trump’s estate in Palm Beach, Florida last year as part of an effort to recovered classified materials. A special counsel is also investigating Trump.