Biden

President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House to mayors who are attending the U.S. Conference of Mayors winter meeting in Washington, Friday, Jan 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

 Susan Walsh

The FBI searched U.S. President Joe Biden’s home in Delaware for more than 12 hours on Saturday.

Federal agents uncovered more classified materials at Biden’s home in Wilmington, Delaware during a search that was accompanied by the president’s attorneys and ran from 9:45 a.m. to 10:30 p.m., according to the Associated Press.

