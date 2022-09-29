What — if anything — should be done about fireworks in Belgrade?
That question is officially and finally on the Oct. 3 Belgrade City Council agenda.
“It’s my understanding that the city manager wants direction on what the city should do, going forward,” Mayor Russ Nelson told the Belgrade News. “We could take action that night to ban it or leave it the same. Or we might just listen. It could go either way.”
Nelson said he wasn’t aware of how the whole council felt, that “I’ve only heard from the public meeting. And there (were) seven (who) wanted to ban, and seven (who) wanted to shorten the days. I do care what happens.”
A public forum Aug. 22 in the high school auditorium lasted two hours.
Nelson mentioned that one woman who testified reminded the council that if “we ban them here, they will just go out in the county.” A lot of the pro-camp were fireworks vendors, and “Some people don’t count them but I do. Still, the meeting was about 3-1 to keep things the way they are.
“That’s what I heard. And there was very touching testimony on both sides,” the mayor continued.
Regulations vary among Montana towns. Billings, Livingston and Missoula fully ban fireworks within city limits. In Helena you have to be over 18, be using less than $500 worth, be on private property and clean up after yourself. Bozeman has a narrow window of use, from 6 to 10 p.m. July 2 — July 4.
On the Fourth, fireworks are allowed until midnight. Butte allows a longer window of eight days, but it used to have a 12 day fireworks season — until a newcomer complained to the county commission in 2021.
That August meeting was attended by 130 people. It was a common theme that Belgrade wasn’t Bozeman, or Missoula, or California, or Texas.
Belgrade’s new City Manager Neil Cardwell relocated from Forney, Texas, which bans fireworks. He had earlier suggested a Belgrade ban as a way to head off potential problems. He also suggested that the town might instead host an official fireworks show, something that attendees at the August meeting were told would be impossible, because the town is in the flight path of the Bozeman International Airport.
About 60 people spoke at that August forum. Fourteen were in favor of a ban; and 48 either against a ban or for leaving things as they are.
Belgrade councilwoman Renae Mattimoe later remarked that the pro faction’s numbers needed parsing, that many of them were fireworks sellers, or not Belgrade residents.
At the July 5 council meeting, most council members said they hadn’t heard many complaints. Councilwoman Martha Sellers was the exception. She said she has 37 constituents she had talked to who are in favor of doing away with fireworks. “I have a significant amount of people who want this to stop,” she said. Councilman Jim Simon countered that “I would say there were more than 37 people who were firing them off in my neighborhood.”
Sellers countered that she believed the rights of people to celebrate shouldn’t supersede the rights of people who are traumatized by noisy celebrations.
The current city code was adopted in 2003, shortening the days fireworks could be sold and used from 12 to five.
The pro fireworks camp stated that this is America, no one can tell me what to do — and it’s Independence Day. The anti-fireworks arguments boiled down to all the noise, litter and people and pets who are upset by fireworks..
it is a perverse point of pride that Belgrade does things differently — and with more panache and gunpowder and noise — than any other Montana town, except Butte.
The town of Butte comes closest to the concept of “fireworks Wild West,” where they can be sold from June 27 to July 4. Even that eight day window is a recent change. In the fall of 2021 Butte reduced its 12 day fireworks window to eight days. That change proved what many pro-fireworks folks had said — that outsiders were trying to change Montana and should just get over themselves. According to a Butte TV station, the Butte change was a formal request by Angela Helvey, who had just moved to Butte.
However, even that reduction wouldn’t do the trick, another Butte resident and fireworks stand owner told the Butte Montana Standard:
“The complaints being brought up are not about the 90% of the consumers lighting off fireworks,” said Billie Jo Gonzales, of Gonzo’s Fireworks, in a letter to the commissioners. “The problem is the 10% that are lighting them off illegally during the restricted times this small percentage of consumers are ruining it for the rest of us that respect each other. Restricting firework sales, will not change a person that does not respect the others around them.”
In an article in a 2021 Missoula Current — quoted in the August Belgrade town hall and rerun in the Sept. 8 Belgrade News — the Missoula police admitted that although the city took hundreds of fireworks complaints over the Fourth of July, not a single ticket was written for ignoring the ordinance.