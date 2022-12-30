Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte has donated a portion of his salary to the Montana 4-H Foundation. The $18,,675 contribution to the farming group was part of the governor's 12 Days of Giving campaign during the Christmas holiday.
That is quarter of his post-tax $122,693 annual salary, according to the Governor's Office.
Gianforte has made other salary donations to other Montana nonprofits, education and community groups.
“Through their decades of service, Montana 4-H has earned a proud reputation for raising the leaders of tomorrow and making our communities stronger,” Gianforte said last month. “I’m proud to support them as they empower Montana children to reach their full and enormous potential.”
Serving nearly 20,000 Montana kids in all 56 counties each year, Montana 4-H is the largest out-of-school youth development program in the state, according to the Governor's Office.
“We’ve really learned the importance in the last two years of community and belonging, and 4-H has provided that for so many youth across the state for a very long time. The impact is phenomenal,” said Jane Wolery, executive director of the Montana 4-H Foundation.
The 4-H group offers more than 200 different farming and agricultural eduction projects for students statewide.
The governor announced the contribution after meeting with 4-H youth members participating in three different workshops at the Gallatin County Fairgrounds. The workshops included a pie-making workshop called “Easy as Pie,” a workshop to tie fleece blankets to donate to local shelters called “Tied Together,” and a goal setting workshop called “Good as Goal’d.”
In 2020, the governor promised to his governor’s salary to nonprofit organizations and charities in the state. This marks the third salary donation during the governor’s 12 Days of Giving this year.
Gianforte has also made salary donations to Youth Empowerment Services (YES!) in Anaconda and Child Bridge during the holiday effort.