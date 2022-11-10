A Manhattan ballot issue to prohibit pot businesses in town went up in smoke Tuesday, with 70 percent of the voters voting against the prohibition, a negative of a negative. Some 503 residents voted against it, and 214 residents voting for it.
In 2021 when Gallatin County voters approved Marijuana sales, that wasn’t the last of the topic or drug war or whatever one might call the issue.
The town of Manhattan was one of four Montana towns — including Great Falls, Deer Lodge and West Yellowstone — that voted Tuesday to possibly prohibit pot sales within city limits.
West Yellowstone voters voted 56% against prohibiting the sale of pot, with 44% for the prohibition. That was 196 votes against the prohibition, and 151 for the prohibition.
These ballot totals are as of Wednesday afternoon on the election website for the Montana Secretary of State.
“It’s a valid issue,” Manhattan Mayor Glen Clements told the Belgrade News this week. “And we wanted to let the townspeople decide whether they wanted marijuana or not. Issues like this are something we have to do through a ballot initiative, like we’re doing.”
Now that it is legal to sell pot in Manhattan?
“Then we’ll have to go to the planning board, and go from there,” said Clements.
Counties can revote, to possibly change how they earlier voted in 2021 on the issue, and towns within a county that voted to legalize pot, like Manhattan, can vote to opt out. In essence, to be their own little pot-free island within pot-centric Gallatin County.
At the Feb. 10 town council meeting, council members voted unanimously to adopt Resolution 20-002, referring a proposed ordinance to prohibit all pot businesses from opening or operating within the town to a Nov. 8 vote. Specifically, the resolution was to ban adult use dispensary, manufacture, cultivator, testing labs, medical pot dispensary and transporter facilities.
But northwest in Three Forks — more churches equals less pot locations.
“It is not on the ballot here,” Three Forks City Treasurer Kelly Smith said earlier this week. “We do have an ordinance, with distance requirements from schools and churches. And we have a lot of churches in town and they’re are spread all over.”
Three Forks has one pot Extractor business, “who’s been here for several years. And the state has certain distance requirements for dispensaries. We have so many churches spread all over town, earlier the city set aside Main Street for possible pot dispensaries, but a new church opened up on Main, and that effectively closed off even more of town (to pot businesses).”