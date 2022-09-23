Walter Schweitzer

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Federal lawmakers and agencies heard directly from Montanans about what’s impacting their farms and ranches during National Farmers Union’s 2022 Fall Legislative Fly-In held Sept. 11-14 at the nation's capitol.

Fourteen members of Montana Farmers Union joined with more than 250 other producers from around the country for the event that featured briefings with the White House, the USDA and FTC, as well as in-person meetings with members of Congress.

