BOZEMAN — The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at Montana State University will present “How Might the 2022 Election Results Affect Us?” for a Friday Forum from 12 to 1:30 p.m., Nov. 11. The event will be delivered online via Zoom and is free and open to the public.
The composition of the 2023 Montana Legislature could have lasting, statewide impacts in many areas, and the composition of the U.S Congress will also affect many aspects of life in the state. State Sen. Diane Sands, D-Missoula, and state Sen. Gordon Vance, R-Belgrade, will discuss the election results and respond to questions from the audience. Sally Maison, board member of the League of Women Voters Bozeman Area, will moderate the discussion.
Sands represents Senate District 49. She assumed office in 2015 and won re-election to the State Senate in 2018. Her current term ends in January 2023. She served in the Montana House of Representatives, representing House District 95 from 2007 to 2013 and previously served in the House from 1997-1998. Sands earned her bachelor’s from the University of Montana and has worked as a political consultant.
Vance represents SD 34. He assumed office in 2015, and his current term ends in January 2023. He also served in the Montana House of Representatives, representing HD 67 from 2009 to 2015. In the 2013-2014 session, Vance was majority leader. Vance earned his bachelor’s in political science from MSU. His professional experience includes working as the general manager at Power Play Motorsports, sales manager at Team Bozeman, owner of a car dealership and sales manager at Bozeman Ford.
Maison, who has served as the League of Women Voters Bozeman Area’s candidate forum moderator for many years, founded Wonderlust, now known as the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at MSU.
Participants must register no later than 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov 11. For more information and to register, visit montana.edu/olli/register or call 406-994-6550. Upon registering, participants will receive an email with the Zoom link and instructions to join the program.
OLLI at MSU offers Friday Forums the second Friday of each month from September through May. OLLI at MSU is a program of Academic Technology and Outreach, which works across the university to support and advance its land-grant mission through unique and innovative opportunities for outreach and engagement.