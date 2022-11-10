BOZEMAN — The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at Montana State University will present “How Might the 2022 Election Results Affect Us?” for a Friday Forum from 12 to 1:30 p.m., Nov. 11. The event will be delivered online via Zoom and is free and open to the public.

The composition of the 2023 Montana Legislature could have lasting, statewide impacts in many areas, and the composition of the U.S Congress will also affect many aspects of life in the state. State Sen. Diane Sands, D-Missoula, and state Sen. Gordon Vance, R-Belgrade, will discuss the election results and respond to questions from the audience. Sally Maison, board member of the League of Women Voters Bozeman Area, will moderate the discussion.

