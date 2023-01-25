Swimming pool

A new pool is in the works in Belgrade.

 Rufino Uribe / Wikimedia Commons

The Belgrade City Council has called a special meeting Thursday night, Jan. 26, to meet the legal notice requirements to get a $49 million aquatics center bond measure on the May ballot. It’s at 7 p.m. at the council chambers in the Belgrade City Hall.

Although a “Belgrade issue,” the Gallatin County Commission needed to weigh in on the proposal, specifically whether the county would be a part of an inter-local agreement to govern a “park, trail and recreation district”, and if voters in the district should be asked to pony up a maximum of $49 million in bonds.

