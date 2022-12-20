...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
11 AM MST WEDNESDAY...
...WIND CHILL WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM WEDNESDAY TO 6 PM MST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow
accumulations between 2 and 4 inches. For the Wind Chill Warning,
dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 55
below zero.
* WHERE...The Interstate 90 Corridor between Bozeman and Whitehall,
Meagher County Valleys, Canyon Ferry Area, and Madison River
Valley.
* WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 5 PM this afternoon
to 11 AM MST Wednesday. For the Wind Chill Warning, from 6 AM
Wednesday to 6 PM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Exposed skin may become quickly frostbitten or frozen.
Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become
slick and hazardous.
Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., and other Republican senators tell reporters they want the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for members of the U.S. military to be rescinded under the annual defense bill, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale, R-Montana, voted against a mammoth military spending bill approved by the U.S. House earlier this month. The U.S. Senate approved the $858 billion defense spending package Dec. 15
The Montana Republican was one of 80 House lawmakers opposing the bill which includes a record level of defense spending and suspends the Biden administration COVID vaccine mandate for members of the U.S. military. The measure allocates $847 million in military spending and another $11 billion in additional expenditures.
“This 4,408-page bill, that will allocate $847 billion in taxpayer dollars, was put on the House floor with less than 48 hours to read and had to be passed under suspension of the House rules,” Rosendale said in statement on the spending levels in the bill.. “While many Republicans considered the military vaccine provision a ‘win’ it merely suspends the vaccine mandate for our service members, the mandate could be re-imposed at any time. It does not reinstate or compensate the thousands of service members who lost their military careers as a result. Funding our military is a critical function of Congress, but I refuse to vote for a bill that includes millions in unrelated spending for radical leftist policies and does not adequately help wrongly separated service members.”
The $847 billion tab is an all-time high for U.S. military and defense spending and more than the $802 billion requested by President Joe Biden.
Rosendale also said the bill includes pilot projects to transition U.S. Department of Defense vehicle fleets to “zero-emission vehicles” and for how U.S. military personnel store personal firearms.
The House passed the bill 350 to 80 while the Senate approved the measure Dec. 15 by a 85 to 11 vote.
Montana's U.S. senators — Democrat Jon Tester and Republican Steve Daines — both voted for the defense spending bill. The Senate version also includes a suspension of Biden's COVID vaccine mandate for the U.S. military.
Tester pointed to a 4.6% raise for military personnel in the bill. The measure also renames the Butte Military Entrance Testing Site as Silver Bow Readiness Center Land.
“This bipartisan bill makes critical investments in our military men and women, their families, and bolsters our nation’s security at home and abroad,” said Tester, “From working to implement the next generation of ICBMs at Malmstrom, to giving our service members a well-deserved pay raise, and supporting our military families and veterans—we’re keeping our country safe and tackling emerging national security threats. I’m especially proud I was able to secure my bipartisan bills in this effort to tackle fentanyl trafficking, and finally do right by our firefighters suffering from illness related to their service.”
Daines welcomed "rescinding" the COVID vaccine mandate imposed by the Biden administration in 2021.
“Montana service members selflessly defend our nation and our freedoms——now we’re one step closer to defending their liberties and rights to make personal decisions when it comes to receiving the COVID-19 vaccine,” Daines said.