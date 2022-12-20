Congress Budget COVID

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., and other Republican senators tell reporters they want the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for members of the U.S. military to be rescinded under the annual defense bill, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

 J. Scott Applewhite

U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale, R-Montana, voted against a mammoth military spending bill approved by the U.S. House earlier this month. The U.S. Senate approved the $858 billion defense spending package Dec. 15

The Montana Republican was one of 80 House lawmakers opposing the bill which includes a record level of defense spending and suspends the Biden administration COVID vaccine mandate for members of the U.S. military. The measure allocates $847 million in military spending and another $11 billion in additional expenditures.

