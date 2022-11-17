...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST TODAY...
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM MST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, blowing snow. Any
additional snow accumulations will be less than 1 inch. For the
Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills
as low as 25 below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of central and southwest Montana.
* WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until Noon MST today. For
the Wind Chill Advisory, from Midnight tonight to 9 AM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on reduced visibility in blowing snow. The
dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin
in as little as 30 minutes. Hypothermia is possible if precautions
are not taken.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road
Report website.
&&
Snookered by a double negative, a mistake was made
I screwed up, Belgrade News reporter Karen E. Davis admitted. Snookered by the evil double negative, and wrote a story last week on Manhattan’s pot ordinance Nov. 8 election totals. I got it exactly upside down and wrong, and said the town had provisionally OK’d pot businesses by 75 percent of the total.
Actually, the town’s voters approved prohibiting all pot businesses. To repeat that: Manhattan voters resoundingly approved prohibiting such businesses.
Final vote tallies on the measure were 68% of the voters voting to uphold Manhattan’s pot prohibitions, and 32% in favor of getting rid of the prohibitions. Some 895 Manhattanites voted on the ordinance, with 612 voting to uphold the prohibitions and 283 voting to deep-six the bans.
The ballot language was admittedly confusing, but we knew that, having gotten residents’ letters pointing that out, prior to the election.
Even the Montana Secretary of State’s election page got it wrong, with the page listing votes to uphold the prohibition as “votes against marijuana.”
Manhattan is a little bit of a “no pot island” in Gallatin County, in anti-pot cahoots with Three Forks up the road.
“It is not on the ballot here,” said Three Forks City Treasurer Kelly Smith. “We do have an ordinance, with distance requirements from schools and churches. And we have a lot of churches in town and they’re are spread all over.”
Three Forks has one pot Extractor business, “who’s been here for several years,” said Smith. “And the state has certain distance requirements for dispensaries. We have so many churches spread all over town, earlier the city set aside Main Street for possible pot dispensaries, but a new church opened up on Main, and that effectively closed off even more of town (to pot businesses). Because of zoning regs, more churches will equal less pot businesses.”
Last winter the town council thought voters should have a say on the issue. At its Feb. 10 meeting, Manhattan council members voted unanimously to adopt Resolution 20-002, referring a proposed ordinance to prohibit all pot businesses from opening or operating within the town to a Nov. 8 vote. Specifically, the resolution was to ban adult use dispensary, manufacture, cultivator, testing labs, medical pot dispensary and transporter facilities.
“It’s a valid issue,” Manhattan Mayor Glen Clements told the Belgrade News before the election. “And we wanted to let the townspeople decide whether they wanted marijuana or not. Issues like this are something we have to do through a ballot initiative, like we’re doing.”
And if pot had been legalized in Manhattan?
“Then we’d have to go to the planning board, and go from there,” Clements said. “Now that it’s banned, nothing will change in town.”
There are no dispensaries in Manhattan, and with this ordinance now on the books, that won’t change.
“Everyone wants Manhattan to stay the way it is, small and family oriented,” Clements said after the election.
The Belgrade News interviewed Clements regarding this vote, but all misunderstandings regarding the ballot language and total are all on us.
“The wording was confusing,” he agreed. “Very confusing. But the town did vote to ban it.”
This Belgrade News’ mistake caused the Associated Press to issue a correction on our story, never a good thing for a reporter.
The reputation of this paper, and the integrity of our individual bylines rests on getting it right. No excuses.