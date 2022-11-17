I screwed up, Belgrade News reporter Karen E. Davis admitted. Snookered by the evil double negative, and wrote a story last week on Manhattan’s pot ordinance Nov. 8 election totals. I got it exactly upside down and wrong, and said the town had provisionally OK’d pot businesses by 75 percent of the total.

Actually, the town’s voters approved prohibiting all pot businesses. To repeat that: Manhattan voters resoundingly approved prohibiting such businesses.

