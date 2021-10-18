OCCUPATION: Retired from Imerys Talc in Three Forks after 44 years as a boiler operator.
FAMILY: Married to Pat and have two sons.
WHY ARE YOU RUNNING?
I am committed to continue working on various projects and concerns facing the City of Three Forks.
WHAT PARTICULAR SKILLS, QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE WOULD YOU BRING TO THE JOB?
I have served as mayor and councilperson for several years. I’ve been involved in many local and state organizations, including the Food Bank, Rural Fire Board, HRDC, One Valley, Three Forks Rodeo Board and the Three Forks Historical Society. I’ve learned how to listen and how to be a consensus-builder.
IN YOUR VIEW, WHAT ARE THE MOST PRESSING ISSUES FACING THE CITY?
1) The proposed changes in the floodplain regulations that will affect the entire city.
2) Expanding and improving the city’s water system.
3) The growth in southern Broadwater County that impacts our law enforcement and fire services.
WHAT ARE YOUR GOALS IF ELECTED?
1) Work with the area landowners, FEMA, DNRC and Headwaters Economic Group to try to find workable solutions to the floodplain problem.
2) Find additional water sources to meet the needs of the community and future needs as we continue to grow and expand.
3) Continue to work with Broadwater County officials to find solutions to the issues caused by the growth in Broadwater County.
TELL US ONE FUN FACT ABOUT YOURSELF
My wife and I have been Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus in Three Forks for many years.
