Three Forks City Councilman Steve Dahl resigned from his seat Jan. 13.
He had been on the council since the spring of 2019, appointed to fill the seat of Ed Tharp, who also resigned mid-term. Tharp resigned December 2018. Dahl was elected Feb. 26, 2019.
Dahl later successfully ran for the open position that fall, according to city treasurer Kelly Smith.
In announcing his departure, the council press release said they were "greatly disheartened to announce" his resignation.
He is the owner of Dahl Auto Body Tech, Inc. Dahl's resignation letter didn't elaborate, but said he was quitting due to "work, family, and how the government is going."
According to the city charter, the council will appoint his replacement at the Feb. 14 council meeting at 6 p.m. At least four members of the council need to approve that replacement.
Any resident of Three Forks who is at least 18 years old (and can legally hold the office, according to the state constitution) can apply for Dahl's seat by submitting a letter stating their interest, and the details that would make you a good candidate. That can be emailed to the City Clerk at cturner@threeforksmontana.us OR via mail or hand delivery to City hall, 206 Main Street/PO Box 187, Three Forks, Mt. 59752.
Smith said one person has already verbally expressed interest in the seat.
If the seat isn't filled Feb. 14, the process will be continued to a future hearing. The term shall be limited to the rest of the unexpired term which ends Dec. 31, 2023.