C66F1217_2.jpg

The city of Three Forks has vacancies on its rodeo and two zoning boards.

 Roger Richardson

The city of Three Forks needs volunteers for some of its citizen advisory boards.

Three Forks’ Board of Adjustments, Appeals & Variances has one open seat. The five member of the municipal panel serve three-year terms. The board considers variance requests to local zoning ordinances as well as zoning appeals.

