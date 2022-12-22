...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST FRIDAY...
...WIND CHILL WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 6 PM MST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 40
below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of central and southwest Montana.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Exposed skin may become quickly frostbitten or frozen.
Hypothermia is possible if precautions are not taken.
Weather Alert
...AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING...
The National Weather Service in Great Falls has issued an Airport
Weather Warning for...
Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport /BZN/
The following weather hazards are expected:
Temperatures of -25F or less.
Until 345 AM MST Friday.
LAT...LON 4576 11117 4579 11117 4579 11113 4576 11113
The city of Three Forks has vacancies on its rodeo and two zoning boards.
The city of Three Forks needs volunteers for some of its citizen advisory boards.
Three Forks’ Board of Adjustments, Appeals & Variances has one open seat. The five member of the municipal panel serve three-year terms. The board considers variance requests to local zoning ordinances as well as zoning appeals.
The board usually meets only if variance and appeals applications are received. That usually occurs five to six times annually, according to the city.
The Three Forks Zoning & Planning Board also has “two seats available for residents of the 1-mile jurisdiction boundary (potential growth area just outside of city limits),” according to a municipal announcement.
The city is looking for potential members who live “adjacent to the city limits” and are interested in how Three Forks grows as municipal boundaries potentially expand.
The seven-member board serves 3-year terms and considers conditional and planned unit development zoning applications. The board also gives recommendations related to growth policies and zoning ordinances.
The two appointments will expire on Dec. 21, 2024 with the board usually meeting monthly when applications are received. That usually translates to 10 times per year, according to the city.
There is also an available seat on the Three Forks Rodeo Arena Board of Directors.
The vacancy entails fulfilling the term of a board member who resigned. The term expires June 30, 2025.
The board helps plan events for the Rodeo Grounds.