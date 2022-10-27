Debate

Democratic lawyer and former Olympian Monica Tranel, right, looks on as fellow western congressional district candidate, Republican former Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke, far left, questions whether Tranel’s notes should be allowed during the forum in Butte, Mont., Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. It was decided that notes were acceptable.

In the final stretch before Election Day, Republican Ryan Zinke has remained by far the most prolific fundraiser in the campaign for Montana’s new western congressional district. But Democrat Monica Tranel has outpaced him in money raised from state residents, a fact her campaign hasn’t shied away from as the candidates strive to out-Montana each other.

Tranel has raised $1.3 million from Montanans during the election cycle, amounting to 77% of individual contributors who report residency information, according to reports that were due with the Federal Election Commission last weekend. The reports cover the period ending Sept. 30.

