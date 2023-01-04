A contingent of populist Republicans in the House of Representatives want more oversight, including audits, of the U.S. military aid to the Ukraine.
That includes U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale, R-Montana.
A mammoth $1.7 trillion spending federal spending passed by Congress on Dec. 23 includes $45 billion in additional aid to Ukraine in its fight against Russia.
The latest U.S. aid includes Patriot missiles and comes after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s visit to Washington to meet with President Joe Biden and to address Congress.
The $45 billion is on top of $50 billion in military, intelligence and other aid the Biden administration and Congress have steered to Ukraine, according to the Council on Foreign Relations and the Kiel Institute for the World Economy.
Rosendale did not like the last-second push for the big $1.7 trillion spending bill. He is also part of a conservative GOP push for more oversight over money and military aid Washington is funneling to Kyiv in the Eastern European war.
U.S. military aid to Ukraine has enjoyed strong support from President Joe Biden as well as congressional leaders from both political parties.
However, Rosendale and some of the House’s most conservative and most pro-Trump lawmakers want more oversight and audits of U.S. spending on the Ukraine war.
That includes GOP U.S. Reps. Marjorie Taylor Green, of Georgia, Greg Steube and Matt Gaetz (both from Florida) and Paul Gosar and Andy Biggs (both from Arizona).
Those populists have also been flies in the ointment of the GOP’s efforts to elect U.S. Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-California, as House speaker.
Rosendale and his cohorts want federal audits of U.S. outlays to Ukraine. The Montana Republican is also worried about Ukraine’s ties to cryptocurrency including FTX’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy and fraud charges facing CEO Sam Bankman-Fried.
“It is unthinkable for the United States to send more funding to a nation tied to cryptocurrency exchange FTX and Sam Bankman-Fried’s election spending. The American people deserve a full investigation,” Rosendale said in a statement in November in voicing support for audits and Ukrainian aid.
Russia’s February invasion and resulting U.S. and NATO sanctions and aid to Ukraine have heightened global tensions along with other simmering points including between Serbia and Kosovo in the Balkans.
