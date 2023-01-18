Biden

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre calls on a reporter as National Security Council spokesman John Kirby answers questions during a press briefing at the White House, Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

 Patrick Semansky

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House is brushing aside criticism of its fragmented disclosures about the discovery of classified documents and official records at President Joe Biden's home and former office. Ian Sams, a spokesperson for the White House counsel's office, told reporters Tuesday the White House may withhold information to protect the Justice Department's investigation and was releasing information as it deemed it "appropriate." Responding to questions about the piecemeal disclosures, Sams said the White House has been trying to be mindful of the "risk" in sharing information "that's not complete."

