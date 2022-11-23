Book Cover

Collector and historian Thomas Minckler spent a half century gathering 19th and early 20th century letters and documents, vintage photographs, rare books, and paintings. He’s sharing those collections in his new book Montana: A Paper Trail.

Veteran Western Americana specialist Nathaniel Des Marais wrote of the 10,000-plus items: “Make no mistake, this is the finest gathering of Montana source material ever brought together.”

