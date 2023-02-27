Nursing homes

Executive director of the Montana Healthcare Foundation, Rose Hughes, testifies at the hearing for Senate Bill 296 on Feb. 17, explaining to the Senate Public Health, Welfare and Safety Committee the five highlights of the bill. 

 Photo by Keely Larson/KHN/UM Legislative News Service

Wes Thompson, administrator of Valley View Home in the northeastern Montana town of Glasgow, believes the only reasons his skilled nursing facility has avoided the fate of the 11 nursing homes that closed in the state last year are local tax levies and luck.

Valley County, with a population of just over 7,500, passed levies to support the nursing home amounting to an estimated $300,000 a year for three years, starting this year. And when the Hi-Line Retirement Center in neighboring Phillips County shut down last year as the COVID-19 pandemic brought more stressors to the nursing home industry, Valley View Home took in some of its patients.

