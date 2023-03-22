The Belgrade School District is going to ask voters for more money. Specifically, an increase of 8.5 mills in the May 4 election.
Voters haven't had to face a school tax increase since 2019, said School Superintendent Godfrey Saunders.
By March 31, the school board must finalize all the particulars of what the May 4 mill levy will be. Director of Finance Carrie Fisher had no firm numbers at Monday's meeting, but she later told the Belgrade News that the ballot language says that the tax increase combined for both elementary and high school districts should add about $11 per every $100,000 in taxable valuation.
This increase could come on top of a $49 million pool complex request that will also be on the May 4 ballot, and last year's successful $14 million levy for a new Belgrade Library. The pool levy is supposed to cost a Belgrade taxpayer about $70 per $100,000 assessed value.
At the time, the new library building was estimated to cost the average Belgrade property owner $120-$150 a year.
Last September, the Belgrade City Council approved the 2022-2023 city budget of about $41 million. The budget was passed unanimously and is roughly 20 percent more than the 2021-2022 budget.
Belgrade is growing, and so are all the related city budgets. Belgrade has a current population of 11,381, and is the 8th largest city in Montana.
Earlier in the March 20 meeting, Saunders gave a rundown of what the Belgrade School District faces:
"The city has annexed 1,300 acres into the city limits in the last year; the median price of a Belgrade house is now $869,000; the new waste water treatment plant is already at capacity; Belgrade and Bozeman are the only instance in the state where two towns of at least 10,000 are within 10 miles of each other," he said.
According to projections from the city of Belgrade, in the next 10 to 20 years, Belgrade is projected to hit 35,000 in population, making it the same size as Helena, Kalispell or Butte.
More people equal a need for more services, which equals a need for more taxes. Ironically, this population growth might all be borne by the newcomers, said Fisher.
"There are so much new properties, that it looks like this increase will fall on the new taxpayers," she explained. "With tax valuation down, and market value up, historically, taxes won't actually increase."
The board also discussed ways to let classified employees access district benefit plans, even though they aren't full time. All this is with the tremendous problems hiring anyone for district job vacancies.
Specifically, the school board unanimously voted to ask for 2.86 mills for a $208,000 for the district elementary schools; and 5.64 mills for the high school. "Taxes have gone down for the last few years," said Fisher, again trying to put a positive spin on a perennially unpopular topic with voters.
Members of the Belgrade Education Association pledged to work for the increased levy.
"Our lowest pay rate is $11 an hour. Who can compete with that?" asked Fisher. "What people should know is that this tax levy is almost all going for salary and benefits."