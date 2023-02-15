Not to be overly “dramatic,” but Belgrade High School really cleaned up at the recent state thespian awards.
Longtime Belgrade High School drama teachers Lynn and Jeff West were honored as the state’s Theatre Educators of the Year at the University of Montana’s Annual Montana Thespian Festival Feb. 3 and 4.
Additionally, BHS senior Randy Schmautz won Outstanding Supporting Actor as Babbs in “Charley’s Aunt”; and Hannah Ellsworth, Gilean Murray, Qierwrstyn Hildreth and Cassidy Iverson walked off with 1st place in the Tech Olympics. Sydney Revenaugh also took 3rd in the Thespian Olympics.
That weekend, the Wests’ took 24 theatre students with them to Missoula, and performed the first act of “Charley’s Aunt”, the play being showcased this Thursday through Saturday at the BHS Auditorium on Feb. 16 and 17 curtain’s at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday at 2 p.m.
The Wests’, who are married, have taught at Belgrade High since 1990. Work is always been a bit of a homecoming for Lynn, who is a member of the Belgrade High Class of 1980.
“Yes, these are our careers,’ Lynn told the Belgrade News. “And the award was a great surprise.” Students and other schools can nominate for the “teacher of the year” award, and she didn’t believe a Belgrade faculty member had won it before.
In fact, it’s only since 2001 that Belgrade High has been a member of the International Thespians Society, an honor society for high school and middle school students.
The festival was a day-long drama feast, with participating schools presenting parts of plays. “Out of all of that, Randy rose out of all that talent to win Outstanding Supporting Actor,” Lynn said. Schmautz won with his portrayal of “Charley’s Aunt.” The play tells the story of two college boys who need a chaperone for a weekend with their girlfriends.
The aunt who is supposed to be their chaperone cancels at the last moment, and they rope their friend Fancourt Babberly into cross-dressing and pretending to be the aunt.
And not only did Belgrade take technical honors — it was with an all-female crew. “Our girls came out on top, of at least a dozen schools,” Lynn said.
Throughout their time at Belgrade, this married couple has split up the drama — Jeff as technical director, and Lynn, as artistic director.
“Jeff and I have collaborated for so many years,” Lynn explained. “I create, and Jeff takes that vision and makes it happen. We work extremely well together, and are extremely blessed to be in the Belgrade schools and do our thing.
“This community is just lovely. We love this community.”