At the end of September, the Belgrade School District has 68 more kids than last year, for a total enrollment of 3,409, according to Superintendent Godfrey Saunders. “I believe we’re off to a good start for the year,”

In a nutshell, the district is bursting at the seams with kids — and has a perpetual ‘Help Wanted’ sign on the front door.

