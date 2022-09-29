At the end of September, the Belgrade School District has 68 more kids than last year, for a total enrollment of 3,409, according to Superintendent Godfrey Saunders. “I believe we’re off to a good start for the year,”
In a nutshell, the district is bursting at the seams with kids — and has a perpetual ‘Help Wanted’ sign on the front door.
Saunders acknowledged the district’s severe worker shortage.
“We are still having issues with hiring, especially bus drivers, para-professionals, substitute teachers, custodians, food service,” he told the Belgrade News.
So far this school year, Ridge View Elementary hasn’t been able to hire a head cook, he said, and the Food Service Director is filling in.
And a dearth of bus drivers means the schools’ 32 routes have been cut to 26. “And, I think we’re going to lose another three more drivers,” Saunders continued. “We’re down five to seven drivers. So we consolidate routes.”
The district is also down eight to 10 custodians. “I don’t know the numbers for the whole valley, but I know we’re about 10 short,” Saunders said.
It isn’t just the para-professionals. Belgrade is having trouble getting teachers, specifically, special education teachers. “We just now hired three more special ed teachers. We had to start the school year without them,” he added. “And there aren’t a ton of them out there, anyway. But, we’re grateful. We have a great staff.”
Belgrade is having to dig deep to be fully staffed, and is now experimenting with parent volunteers, and an “Our Boss” program with the Belgrade Chamber of Commerce, Saunders added.
The “Parents On Duty” program is patterned after a Louisiana “Dads On Duty” program, Saunders continued. “For parents who have the time to volunteer. We can use them at recess, welcoming kids at the door. They provide assistance. The staff can’t be everywhere all the time. We’re having another training in October. We just trained 14 lately. We’re using them primarily in the high school. And we’re gonna add them to the elementary schools. Our goal is to have 20 to 25 (parents) for the school year.
“The teachers are happy and the administrators are happy. Everyone is grateful they’re doing it,” the superintendent said.
Saunders said the district is also partnering with the Belgrade Chamber of Commerce in its “Our BOSS” program, to get more substitute teachers into the Belgrade school system.
“We just need more subs,” Saunders admitted “Our pool is small, and not as vibrant as it used to be. When we have teacher training, we need a lot of subs. And our pool is small. On teachers training, it can run for two or three days, and we’ll need 15 to 20 subs at a time.”
Belgrade Chamber Director Kristi Gee said that the chamber’s BOSS program stands for “Business Offering Support to Schools,” and their first meeting regarding the program was Tuesday. “We plan to up and running by November,” she added. “Our businesses will send employees to be substitutes. They’ve defined a couple of times in the school year they need help, such as teacher training days.
“When schools have to shut down because they don’t have enough teachers, it affects the business community,” Gee said. “We want to make sure the whole support system doesn’t fall apart. It’s important for the community to know that local businesses want to help.
“We’ll set up the parameters of the program in Tuesday’s meeting, and then roll it out to our members in the next week or two,” she continued.
The school district will handle background checks, she said. If interested in this program, call the district’s Main Office at 406-924-2492. Gee said they were told that the district will let participants pick whatever age group they wish to work with.
Substitutes with a teaching certificates are paid $140 a day; non-certified subs, $110 a day.
Saunders agreed that the district currently “has a lot of balls in the air. And we are grateful to be in a community that’s interested in helping us with all those balls in the air.”