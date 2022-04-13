My name is Brian Heck, I’m 44, and I have a 7-year-old son in Story Creek Elementary and a 5-year-old daughter who will be starting kindergarten next year.
WHY ARE YOU RUNNING?
Belgrade school district is facing some serious challenges and I want to be a part of the team working to find solutions. In addition, I feel the public has lost a lot of trust in school districts over the past months/years. While I feel that Belgrade has done an overall good job and I’m grateful that my kids (a 7-year-old son at Story Creek Elementary and a 5-year-old daughter who will begin kindergarten next year) attend Belgrade schools, I think it is imperative that the board continue to work to improve communication with the community. I will always be a staunch advocate of parents’ rights and will strive to make sure parents feel their voices are heard. I stand behind our teachers and administrators to do what they’re trained to do, teach our kids. That said, I will have no tolerance for progressive social agendas being pushed on children in the classroom. Values are to be taught at home and schools are for learning.
WHAT IS YOUR BACKGROUND/EXPERIENCE?
My family moved to Bozeman in the early 1990s and I attended Bozeman High School. After graduating, I attended the University of Minnesota and received a B.S. in Finance. I spent the next 14 years working in various roles in investment banks. My wife and I decided to move back to Montana in 2015 to raise our children closer to family and in an environment that more closely reflects our conservative values. I feel my background in finance has provided me with a tremendous respect for risk management and fiscal responsibility. I also consider myself a good “outside-the-box” thinker and like working on creative solutions for complex issues.
IN YOUR OPINION, WHAT ARE THE MOT PRESSING ISSUES FACING THE SCHOOL DISTRICT AND HOW WOULD YOU LIKE TO SEE THEM SOLVED?
As I mention on my campaign website (www.brian4belgrade.com), I think one of the most pressing issues for the district is the replacement of the superintendent and HR director in the very near future. Both have been invaluable to the district and will be nearly impossible to replace. While I’d love the new hires to be locals or from within Montana, I think it’s important we conduct a broad search for the right candidates.
The second major issue is addressing the explosive growth and crowding in our schools (particularly elementary). The district is in an extremely difficult situation trying to purchase land and build another school to handle the capacity demands on the budget from the existing bond issue.
WHAT ELSE WOULD YOU LIKE VOTERS TO KNOW ABOUT YOU?
I believe I’ve shown tremendous initiative and dedication in my pursuit of the trustee position. I’ve attended a vast majority of the public meetings this year (often bringing my 7-year-old along to 7 a.m. meetings on the way to school). I filed as soon as registration began in January in order to kick off my campaign. I’ve also taken the time to meet up with all fivetell principals in the districts, toured the schools, and tried to gauge the needs of each school. I feel I’ve shown how much I want to serve my community through this position and proven that I’m willing to put in the long hours needed.
TELL US ONE FUN FACT ABOUT YOURSELF
Don’t laugh at me, but I can’t stand television/radio volume on odd numbers (some weird OCD thing).