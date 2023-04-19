Five candidates are listed on the ballot for the two open seats on the Belgrade School Board, but only four are actually running in the May 2 election.
When contacted by the Belgrade News, candidate Bill Fraser said that although on the ballot, he recently decided to not run.
“You could say I’m crawling this term instead of running. Learned what some of the other candidates are about, and decided to put my energy into running next year,” Fraser said.
That leaves incumbent trustees Jessi McCloud and Nicole Blount running for reelection; and first time candidates Elissa Appling and Rocky Smith rounding out the slate. All have children or grandchildren in the school district.
McCloud received the endorsement of the Belgrade Education Association, the teachers’ union.
JESSI MCCLOUDLast fall, McCloud was a mid-term appointee to replace Trustee Ted Mongeon, who resigned that July. He had been on school board since 2014, and told the Belgrade News he was moving out of state.
“We need to look at what works for our district,” McCloud said. “I first ran because I wanted to understand, from the inside out, why certain decisions were made and how to improve communications through out the district and the board. We’ve grown from Class C to to AA. I want to revive community spirit. We’re still a small town and the school district is still the heartbeat of the community.
“I want to bring back that heartbeat. In this economy it’s harder and harder to justify expenses.” As for the proposed levy, “85 percent will go to salaries. Office supplies. Retaining quality staff. I want to make sure we can afford quality staff. Be the bright light. It’s sad if everyone is overloaded and overwhelmed.”
What should people know about you? “I really truly listen. And remain level-headed. I’m willing to go against the grain if it benefits children or staff. I’ve got two kids in the district. Our growth causes a lack of space for clubs and activities. What can we do about that? I want to respect our teachers and want Belgrade to be known for quality human beings.”
McCloud owns JLM Construction, and is president of the Belgrade Aquatics Foundation, the group behind the push for a Belgrade pool.
“I believe in giving back to the community in kind, and I’m a parent volunteer in the schools. Born and raised in Montana.” McCloud was born in Missoula and raised on a Raynesford cattle ranch, outside of Belt. “We chose Belgrade to raise out kids. We’re a Bobcat family, bigtime.”
NICOLE BLOUNTBlount was born in Billings, and is a graduate of Belgrade High, Class of 2007. She’s been a bus driver in the district and is now the parent s of a kid in the elementary grades. She’s been a local real estate agent for Coldwell banker for 10 years. She is finishing her first three year term. on the school board.
She jokes that when she first ran, people told her “It’s only one meeting a month!” But ... “It’s impossible to learn everything that goes on in just three years. It’s important to be involved in the (initial) planning ... what is the right direction for the schools? Our main focus is a strategic focus, simple but it trickles down into everything we do.
“We’ve been able to increase wages across the board. Got more money for everybody. Focused on making the curriculum unified. People can get so wrapped up in their other issues, but we are doing this for our kids,” Blount said.
As for the curriculum? “The college pathway is not necessarily the best pathway, or the only pathway.” Blount championed the trades program that Belgrade High has been a part of for two years, moving juniors and seniors into local trade apprentices while still in high school.
Sex Ed? “That’s a separation of personal beliefs. Sometimes we parents use school as daycare. We just send off our kids and that’s it. I have my personal beliefs, what I talk to my kids about. But as a school board member .... there’s a separation of personal beliefs,” she siad.
“Some things this board works on for years before anything (in public) happens. We’re working on a lot of things. Belgrade schools and this town? On the whole it’s a blue collar town and sometimes I think we have trouble patting ourselves on the back.”
Both her dad and her fiance work for the district, and she has a total of five children and stepchildren in Belgrade schools.
“It’s very much a volunteer job. I spend more hours at the school than I spend in my job. And all board members are on school committees.” Finally, “the school board has made such a huge impact on the schools.”
ELISSA H. APPLINGAppling is a native Montanan, who has lived in Belgrade for 16 years. Over the years she has had four children in the school district, and her youngest two are currently attending Belgrade High School.
She said that that she’d like to see more parental involvement in district policies, and more flexibility with the same.
On a questionnaire from the Belgrade News she wrote that one reason she should be elected to the school board seat would be because of “the complexities” she had navigated having had children with disabilities, and that she has a graduate degrees in special education advanced studies, and in Clinical Mental Health.
She added that she has worked with children with disabilities, and their families, and currently volunteers as a crisis counselor.
ROCKY A. SMITHSmith has two grandchildren in the district, “and those two are a big part of why I’m running.”
He was born in Colorado, and has worked all over the world as a chemist and mining engineer. His wife is an attendance secretary at the high school. “I want to enhance accountability with the parents. I’ve been a businessman all my life and here’s how I do business — I listen and I focus on the analytics.
“Look at the number of teachers leaving the district. Belgrade lost almost 20 teachers last year. We’ve got a problem in Belgrade. We lose kids to Bozeman. And we can’t hire enough counselors: how do we get more people out here?”
Smith said he’d propose an intern program, to add to the number of counselors.
“I’ve got a perspective that might be old-fashioned. One thing I think is lacking is respect. Teachers are demoralized; there’s no accountability from kids, no respect.
“Hold teachers and even parents accountable for the well being of the students. With my grandkids in the schools, I think the schools need more resources. Better to be safe on this topic than sorry. If you don’t get the right answer (from administrators or faculty) then maybe they aren’t the right people.
Smith grew up in Telluride, Co., “which used to be a small town and now looks like Big Sky. Or Big Sky looks like it. I’ve been in mining all my life, with 10 years in Dillon as general manager of the talc mine.” He worked in Las Vegas, and overseas in Turkey and Australia, and ran his own consulting firm.
“Montana is my forever home,” he concluded. “I built a house here to be close to my kids. And change is gonna happen here whether you want it or not. The question is how to manage change. Not to just say ‘no.’ I’ve got an open approach. What performance is good and what isn’t?
“That makes me a better candidate than people who’ve been here forever. We’ll have to think outside the box. You can say I’m not a fifth generation Montanan, but I am third generation mining.”