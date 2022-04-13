1. What is your name, age, and relationship to the school district – e.g., interested citizen, parent/former parent, employee/former employee, etc.? ● My name is Gabi Murillo- I am 34 years old - Mom to a 7th grader attending Belgrade Middle School & a SaddlePeak bound 3-year-old!
WHY ARE YOU RUNNING?
I am extremely passionate about children and personally encourage all youth to set high standards for themselves and their peers. I would like to be a part of the Belgrade community youth development and hopefully bring some upbeat energy to the existing system.
WHAT IS YOUR BACKGROUND/EXPERIENCE?
I have been a business owner since I was 18 years old. I have managed many employees and job duties over the years and am incredibly weathered in business and seasoned in the art of decision-making. I do not shy away from issues, but rather immediately work on finding solutions.
I volunteered with a girls’ youth program for three years, working with girls ages 7-11. As coaches, we practiced character building skills and trained for a 5K run.
IN YOUR OPINION, WHAT ARE THE MOST PRESSING ISSUES FACING THE SCHOOL DISTRICT AND HOW WOULD YOU LIKE TO SEE THEM HANDLED?
As a school board member I would like to extend this question to the community; students, parents, teachers AND staff – I am not able to speak specifically about a particular issue, as I myself have not personally experienced any grievances with the district.
In general, I would like to know that the schools are providing proper information about social media dangers as well as making sure we are competing at a high level compared to other schools across the U.S. and offering various programs that give our students opportunities to compete at an elite level.
WHAT ELSE WOULD YOU LIKE VOTERS TO KNOW ABOUT YOU?
I want Belgrade students to feel like K-12 gave them the best opportunity to thrive. School is where our children spend a majority of their time – I would like to know that we as a community/board are doing everything we can to ensure we are helping our students realize their American Dreams.
TELL US ONE FUN FACT ABOUT YOURSELF
I enjoy Long walks to Ice Climbs in Hyalite Canyon, short walks to rock climbs in the Gallatin Gateway, and driving thousands of miles to new places with my smiling children (a seventh-grader at Belgrade Middle School and a Saddle Peak-bound 3-year-old).