WHY ARE YOU RUNNING?
I have been on the board for three years during a very trying time in our world. There have been many learning curves, trial and errors, and successes during this time. I feel the Belgrade School District, superintendent and school board have worked very well with each other to create a safe and yet still educational environment for our staff and children. I would like to continue to be the voice of reason for the community in making decisions that the district may face.
WHAT IS YOUR BACKGROUND/EXPERIENCE?
I started out as the PTX president for Saddle Peak Elementary and was able to create a strong family group to assist in volunteering in the school. I was then elected to the school board, where I have worked on several committees including the emergency planning committee, facility committee, and finance committee. I have assisted in many other areas as well, such as drawing up our superintendent evaluation and working with our board on creating the strategic plan for our school district.
IN YOUR OPINION, WHAT ARE THE MOST PRESSING ISSUES FACING THE SCHOOL DISTRICT AND HOW WOULD YOU LIKE TO SEE THEM HANDLED?
In my opinion, our current pressing issue is growth and related issues to growth. With the current increase in people moving to Montana (specifically Gallatin Valley), we will be needing more elementary, middle and eventually another high school so we can continue the highest quality of education for our kids. The current school board and superintendent have worked very hard on acquiring land for the district, all while trying to keep cost and expenses as low as we can negotiate for the community. Most of the nation struggles with retaining and attracting staff, (teachers, and support staff). We as a district are also facing staffing shortages. We are working with our administration to find ways that incentivize people to consider the Belgrade School District as a long-term employment option, while offering fair wages to new hires but also retaining our current teachers and staff.
WHAT ELSE WOULD YOU LIKE VOTERS TO KNOW ABOUT YOU?
I am currently collaborating with the VFW to bring a veteran volunteer group to assist with a presence and mentorship in the schools to hopefully mitigate bullying.
Within the next two years I will have a student in the high school, middle school, and elementary system. As a parent I will have first-hand knowledge and a vested interest in all aspects of the district.
TELL US ONE FUN FACT ABOUT YOURSELF
I really enjoy spending time with my chickens! I also enjoy my time teaching group fitness at The Cove in Belgrade and the YMCA.