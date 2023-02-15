Dennis Gaub has done plenty with his life — years as a reporter at the Billings Gazette, time at Bozeman’s famous start-up Right Now Technology — but his professional pinnacle was reached during the six months he was a staff reporter for the Belgrade News.
Honest. It’s all been all downhill since he left us.
Having officially retired and said adios to the honest vocation of ink-stained wretch, Gaub turned his focus to self-publishing , and just released his fourth book.
Gaub is back in town this Saturday, Feb. 18 at Belgrade’s Bar3 BBQ at 6 p.m. to sell and autograph that latest book, “Lindbergh in Montana,”which is about ... well ... famed aviator Charles Lindbergh and the time he spent in Montana before he became a household name.
How long did this book take?
“I’d had this vague idea for three years when I moved back to Billings (from the Belgrade News),” Gaub said. “It percolated for three years and I finished it last April.” (Gaub worked at the Belgrade News from September 2018 to March 2019.)
The biggest surprise for this reporter was that Lindbergh’s time in Montana as a “barnstormer” all predated the fame that was just around the corner. He was in Montana for three months in 1922, with a group of barnstormers who worked their way through Kansas, Colorado and Wyoming before landing in Billings. By August 1922 they got a slot at the Midland Empire Fair, barnstorming over the heads of the fairgoers.
Any surprises in this research?
“One of the pleasant surprises was the airstrip Lindbergh flew into in Billings. I learned they’d have their exhibitions over by the (Yellowstone) river. ‘Death-defying feats’ then fly to the the rural part of town west of Billings, to find some paying customers,” Gaub said.
The airstrip Lindbergh used was just a strip of farmland owned by the Ben Hogan family. The current Billings Costco — and the Homestead Business Park — now sits on this piece of early Billings history.
“I’d like to pinpoint where, exactly the Hogan farm was. So far, I haven’t had anyone contradict me about the Costco site. I’m looking for old maps, to pinpoint it,” Gaub said.
Lindbergh would soon be the most famous person in the world, after his 1927 transatlantic flight, but the summer of 1922 he was an unknown wing-walker with a group of barnstormers from Lincoln. Nebraska. He’d been chased by bison in Wyoming, and flew over the Yellowstone River. And was working out of a mechanic’s garage on Billing’s N. 27th Avenue.
Gaub has carved out his own a personal author niche, finding little-known pieces of Montana history and turning them into books.
Gaub’s first book was “Win ‘em All: Little Laurel Wins Montana’s Biggest Basketball Trophy.” In 1968-69 the Laurel High School Locomotive boys went through an entire 26 game season without a loss, eventually winning the school’s first state basketball championship. “Laurel only had 400 students; this was a dream season. And they won the championship at the MSU Fieldhouse, with close to 11,000 people there that night,” Gaub said.
Next, Gaub wrote “Midway Bravery” chronicling the life of Rosebud County native and Army Air Force pilot Jim Muri, 23, at the start of World War II.
He flew his B-26 bomber on an attack against a massive Japanese fleet on June 4. 1942. “He buzzed the deck of the Japs’ big air carrier,” recounted Gaub. “And they turned tail and ran home. The tide of the war changed. It was a daring mission of survival that helped win the Battle of Midway early in World War II.”
More specifically, Muri had three wounded crewmen and a plane full of bullet holes. After he launched a torpedo at the Japanese aircraft carrier Akagi he flew his craft low across the Akagi in an attempt to escape the gauntlet of fire unleashed by the Japanese surface fleet.
Muri earned the Distinguished Service Cross for bravery, for actions on a day that changed world history. He died Feb. 2013, at the age of 93.
“That’s what really got me back to writing,” Gaub remembered. “I was listening to NPR, and Muir had just passed away. The radio said he had a daughter in Tennessee. I started school in Miles City, and went to high school with a Cathy Muri. I thought, ‘I wonder if those two are related?”
Gaub’s third title was a historical novel, “Sky Dreamer:” “It’s a fictional middle school read about a little kid rum running and on the wrong path,” he explained.
“Prohibition creates an insatiable thirst for illegal booze among Montanans, and a young Billings man, tries to profit by using his World War I vintage airplane to transport booze across Montana. Can he outwit federal revenue agents on the lookout for rum runners who want to put him behind bars and slap him with a big fine?”
His fifth title is already in the works, about “the greatest Montana athlete of the 20th century,” Billings native Dave McNally who played for the Baltimore Orioles. He retired in 1974, and at that time was the winningest pitcher in Oriole history.
“That book will be a labor of love,” Gaub concluded.