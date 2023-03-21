It's a big change for a small town, a Dutch farming community. Next fall, the Manhattan School District will switch to a four-day school week.
And the district is moving right along with its plans for next year's school week.
That four-day-week is seen as a hiring perk for this small school district which is fairly limited in what it can offer in the way of financial compensation.
Teachers can cram more class hours into each day, but what of the district's classified employees? The bus drivers, lunch ladies, janitors and other staff who now won't be working on Friday?
One possible sticking point -- how to give classified employees a full work week -- is probably all worked out, School Superintendent Brian Ayers told the Belgrade News this week.
"We are working with them," he said. "If they want the hours they have this year, they'll get them. We will find opportunities for them -- to come in for prep work, or work afternoons. There will be no change in the wage scale, but they will get the same (amount of) hours. And we've got a lot of work to do. We're condensing a week's worth of work into four days. The work doesn't go away."
Benefits are another question mark. "Employees who want to make sure they have insurance must work 20-plus hours (a week)," Ayers said. The new schedule is "falling into place," he continued.
Another problem? What are families to do when both parents work, and suddenly the kids are home all day every Friday.
"Friday will be the responsibility of the families," Ayers said But, "We are working with community partners to offer some options for families, that are outside of the district, including the YMCA, and the Fay Ranch Community Foundations. "We are trying to support our families when the kids aren't in school."
